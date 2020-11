PM Pashinyan has not written to NATO Secretary General – Spokesperson – Public Radio of Armenia

Prime Minister’s Spokesperson Mane Gevorgyan says PM Nikol Pashinyan has not written to NATO Secretary General.

“A photo circulating on the Internet allegedly depicts the Prime Minister’s letter to NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg. There has never been such a letter, the photo is fake,” Mane Gevorgyan said in a Facebook post.

