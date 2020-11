Official: Armenia National Security Service director transferred to hospital after ischemic attack

Newly appointed Director of the National Security Service of Armenia Armen Abazyan has been transferred to a hospital after suffering from an ischemic attack.

The Ministry of Health confirmed the news during a conversation with Armenpress.

Armen Abazyan was appointed Director of the National Security Service on November 8, 2020.

