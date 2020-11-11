Clashes between Armenian PM Pashinyan’s opponents, police erupt in Yerevan

YEREVAN, November 11. /TASS/. Clashes between those in favor of the resignation of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and police officers erupted on Wednesday afternoon on Republic Square in central Yerevan, when law enforcers tried to detain opposition politicians. Local information portals are covering the protests live.

The protesters criticize the terms of the Nagorno-Karabakh ceasefire deal backed, in particular, by Pashinyan. Earlier, 17 Armenian political parties organized a rally in central Yerevan demanding Pashinyan’s resignation.

On November 9, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan signed a joint statement on a complete ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh starting from November 10. The Russian leader said the Azerbaijani and Armenian sides would maintain the positions that they had held and Russian peacekeepers would be deployed to the region.

On Tuesday, Armenia’s Defense Ministry and General Staff said that the Armenian armed forces would honor the agreement and called on people to refrain from actions that would destabilize the situation in the country. Armenian President Armen Sarkissian announced the beginning of political consultations to discuss the developments.

TASS