Armenian opposition demands that PM resigns before midnight

YEREVAN, November 11. /TASS/. Armenia’s opposition political forces, who continue their protest at the parliament building in central Yerevan on Wednesday evening, has demanded that incumbent Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan resign before midnight, local news portals are broadcasting the protest live.

“We demand that Pashinyan resign before 24:00. If not, the national parliament should make this decision. We will wait until 24:00 and if there is no resignation, we will call a press conference after midnight to outline our next steps. In any case, Pashinyan needs to go,” the Armenian Revolutionary Federation party representative Ishkhan Saghatelian said.

Currently, protesters continue their rally in front of the parliament, a section of the central avenue is blocked by them. Special police units have cordoned off the building.

Earlier, 17 political parties of Armenia called a protest in central Yerevan to demand that the prime minister resign.

Renewed clashes between Azerbaijan and Armenia erupted on September 27 with intense battles in the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh. On November 9, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan signed a joint statement on a complete ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh starting from November 10. The Russian leader said the Azerbaijani and Armenian sides would maintain the positions that they had held and Russian peacekeepers would be deployed to the region. Besides, Baku and Yerevan must exchange prisoners and the bodies of those killed.

The Armenian Defense Ministry and the General Staff said Tuesday that the national armed forces will abide by the agreement, calling on the nation to refrain from actions that destabilize the situation in the country. Armenian President Armen Sarkissian said Tuesday that political consultations were underway to discuss the situation that emerged after the agreement was signed.

TASS