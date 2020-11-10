Occupation, separatism redline for Iran: Envoy

On the day of commemoration of the national flag in Baku, Mousavi paid tribute to the national flags of the two countries and laid wreaths of flowers on the tombs of the martyrs to honor their memory.

Talking to reporters, he reaffirmed Iran’s support for Azerbaijan Republic, hoping, “With the liberation of all the occupied territories, we will witness a united and great Azerbaijan, and the two countries of Iran and Azerbaijan will be at the peak of cooperation together in peace and friendship.”

Iran believes that all the occupied territories in Nagorno-Karabakh, should be returned to Azerbaijan, and of course it was very good that these lands would be returned in peace and dialogue, he said.

Military clashes between Armenia and Azerbaijan began in the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh on September 27, and continue despite three ceasefire agreements with the help of international mediators.

Azerbaijan announced that it has so far liberated more than 200 residential areas in Nagorno-Karabakh from the occupation of Armenian forces.

