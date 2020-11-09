PM Nikol Pashinyan Signs Agreement with Russia, Azerbaijan to End Karabakh War

Dear compatriots, brothers and sisters. I have made a difficult, extremely difficult decision for myself and for all of us.

I signed an agreement with the presidents of Russia and Azerbaijan to end the Karabakh War at 1:00. The text of the announcement, which has already been published, is unspeakably painful for me personally and for our people.

I made that decision based on thorough analysis of the military situation and assessment of that situation by experts. The decision was also based on the conviction that it is the best possible solution in the current reality. I will present a detailed message in the coming days regarding all of this.

This is not a victory, but there is no defeat as long as you do not recognize yourself as defeated. We will never recognize ourselves as defeated, and this will become the beginning of an era of national unification and rebirth.

We must analyze our years of independence in order to plan our future and prevent the repetition of our mistakes.

I kneel before our martyrs. I bow before all the soldiers, officers, generals and officials who have defended and defend our homeland with their lives. They have saved the Armenians of Artsakh with their selflessness.

We fought until the end. We will win. Artsakh stands.

Long live Armenia. Long live Artsakh.

