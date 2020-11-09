I gave my consent to end the war as soon as possible – Artsakh President – Public Radio of Armenia

Artsakh’s President Arayik Harutyunyan says he has given consent to end the war as soon as possible.

“Today we spent the whole day discussing with the Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan our actions aimed at the cessation of hostilities. Before that I had discussions with the National Assembly of the Republic of Artsakh and received the consent of the overwhelming majority of the deputies,” the President said.

“Given the current dire situation, in order to avoid further heavy casualties and the complete loss of Artsakh, I gave my consent to end the war as soon as. As for the signed trilateral statement, I will talk about it in detail later,” he added.

“I extend my deepest condolences and pride to the relatives of our martyrs and to all the people. We will still have time to have a dialogue with the relatives of the fallen heroes and our military about what to do. I pay tribute to all the people who made even a small contribution to the hard work of defending the Homeland,” President Harutyunyan said.

