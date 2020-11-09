Armenia PM signed ‘painful’ agreement to end Nagorno-Karabakh war

Nikol Pashinyan will address the nation ‘in coming days’ as he announces agreement with presidents of Azerbaijan and Russia to end weeks-long conflict.

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has said he signed a “painful” agreement with the presidents of Azerbaijan and Russia to end the war in Nagorno-Karabakh.

His announcement in the early hours after Tuesday came after ethnic Armenian officials in the disputed region confirmed that the key city of Shusha (known as Shushi in Armenia) had been taken by Azeri forces.

Pashinyan said in a Facebook post that he would address the nation “in the coming days”.

Armenian and Azeri forces have been fighting for six weeks in the region of Nagorno-Karabakh, which is within Azerbaijan but has been under the control of ethnic Armenians since 1994.

More than 1,000 people have been reported killed in the conflict.

Al Jazeera