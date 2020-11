Stepanakert: The aftermath of Azerbaijani shelling – Public Radio of Armenia

Stepanakert: The aftermath of Azerbaijani shelling

The night was restless and tense, especially in Stepanakert, Artsakh’s State Service of Emergency Situations informs.

The capital of Artsakh was regularly shelled.

Eight long-range missiles were fired at apartment buildings, residential areas, public facilities and other civilian infrastructure in the city.

According to preliminary data, there are no victims.

