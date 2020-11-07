France to deliver emergency medical assistance to Armenian Health Ministry | ARMENPRESS Armenian News Agency

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 7, ARMENPRESS. Under the light of Nagorno Karabakh conflict France will deliver emergency medical support to the Armenian Healthcare Ministry, ARMENPRESS reports Ambassador of France to Armenia Jonathan Lacote wrote on his Facebook page.

The Ambassador informed that a group of surgeons specializing in orthopedics will arrive from France, as well as medical equipment and medicine will be delivered.

‘’That assistance shows the solidarity of France with the victims of the war. That assistance supplements the assistance rendered by the local authorities of France’’, Lacote wrote.

Armen Press