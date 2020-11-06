 İçeriğe geçmek için "Enter"a basın

Azerbaijan shells archaeological camp near Tigranakert historical-cultural reserve – Public Radio of Armenia

2020-11-06

Azerbaijan has shelled the archaeological camp near the Tigranakert historical-cultural reserve, Artsakh Ombudsman’s Office says.

Azerbaijan deliberately targets monuments of cultural heritage. Before AZE twice struck the Holy Savior Ghazanchetsots Cathedral in Shushi.

