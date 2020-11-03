Leader: Despite normalizations, Palestine will remain and Israeli regime will perish

According to his official website, www.khamenei.ir, the Supreme Leader “stated that the insult to the Holy Prophet of Islam – shown by a French magazine and supported by the French President, Emmanuel Macron, under the excuse that freedom of expression must be defended – shows the oppressive, savage nature of Western civilization.

Imam Khamenei added, “The last display of hostility against Islam orchestrated by the Arrogant Powers and Zionism is what occurred last week in Paris. The issue is not merely about an artist’s deviation and corruption. Rather, there are hands behind this incident. And the reason for this assertion is that all of a sudden, a president decides to stand up for a simple artistic endeavor and then other governments support him as well. This shows that there is an organization behind this act.”

His Eminence stated, “The French government says this matter is related to human rights and freedom. This is where the lesson lies. We should see what kind of government the French government is and what its policy is. This policy is the one that is providing shelter to the most violent, savage terrorists in the world. These are the same terrorists who martyred the President, Prime Minister and head of the Judiciary Branch in our country. According to the figures we have, they also martyred 17,000 people on the streets and in market places.”

Imam Khamenei added, “I believe these are two sides of the same coin. In other words, defending an act of cultural savagery – the criminal act of a cartoonist – is the same as defending the MEK and defending and helping Saddam. These are two sides of the same coin. Well, this course of action has been repeatedly adopted by European countries and the US in recent years.”

Stressing the necessity of the Muslims’ unity, the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution said, “Today, we can clearly understand how important the Imam’s (Khomeini’s) message of unity is. The incidents that have taken place today, the various disagreements between Islamic countries and the horrible incidents, which have occurred in some regional countries, help us understand how important the unity of the world of Islam is.”

Elsewhere in his statements, Imam Khamenei stated, “What has happened today in the world of Islam, particularly in the Middle East region, is truly catastrophic. They have caused the issue of Palestine to lose color. They started a treacherous, contemptible move to normalize relations with the Zionists. All these stem from a lack of unity in the world of Islam. For the sake of appearances and based on their corrupt, wrong motives, some countries adopted this indecent course of action. By doing so, they violated the Palestinian nation’s rights. Of course, this issue will not come to an end. They are too small to stop this movement. No, the Palestinian cause will continue and Palestine will become Palestine once again. The fake Zionist regime will be destroyed as well. There is no doubt about this.”

His Eminence stressed that the US regime is a regime of Arrogance and added, “That regime of Arrogance is a collection of harms, mischief and evils. The regime of Arrogance is warmongering, a terrorist and breeds terrorism. It is interfering, corrupt and monopolistic. This means that the Arrogant regime is an embodiment of indecency, evils and mischief. Therefore, confronting such Arrogance and such a phenomenon is synonymous with rationality.”

At the end of his statements, the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution referred to the war between Azerbaijan and Armenia, by saying, “This war is a bitter incident and it threatens the security of the region. Of course, all Azerbaijani territories occupied by Armenia should be freed. All these lands should be given back to Azerbaijan. One of the main conditions is that these lands should be returned to Azerbaijan. The Republic of Azerbaijan is entitled to be in control of these lands, and therefore, all of them should be freed. Of course, the safety of all Armenians living in those lands should be ensured. International borders should be respected and the two sides should not transgress against the borders of other countries. The integrity of international borders should be protected and terrorists should not be allowed to deploy their forces near the borders. According to the reports that we have received, although some people deny them while there are reliable reports confirming this, a number of terrorists from here and there have become involved in this war.”

1424

IRNA