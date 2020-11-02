NAGORNO-KARABAKH/ ARTSAKH IN THE MEDIA: Perspectives from Around the G – NAASR

THURSDAY, November 5, 2020 at 6:00pm Eastern Time

MODERATOR

MARC A. MAMIGONIAN, National Association for Armenian Studies and Research

DISCUSSANTS

DR. MARIA ARMOUDIAN, University of Auckland, New Zealand

DR.STEPHAN ASTOURIAN, University of California, Berkeley

AYDA ERBAL, New York University

DR. OHANNES GEUKJIAN, American University of Beirut, Lebanon

EMIL SANAMYAN, USC Institute of Armenian Studies

Join scholars Maria Armoudian, Stephan Astourian, Ayda Erbal, Ohannes Geukjian, and Emil Sanamyan for a discussion moderated by Marc Mamigonian on the coverage of the war on Artsakh in the international media from Russia, Turkey, Azerbaijan, the Middle East, and the West.

CO-SPONSORS

Armenian Center at Columbia University

National Association for Armenian Studies and Research (NAASR) / Calouste Gulbenkian Foundation Series on Contemporary Armenian Issues

