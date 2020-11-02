NAGORNO-KARABAKH/ ARTSAKH IN THE MEDIA: Perspectives from Around the G – NAASR

THURSDAY, November 5, 2020 at 6:00pm Eastern Time
MODERATOR
MARC A. MAMIGONIAN, National Association for Armenian Studies and Research
DISCUSSANTS
DR. MARIA ARMOUDIAN, University of Auckland, New Zealand
DR.STEPHAN ASTOURIAN, University of California, Berkeley
AYDA ERBAL, New York University
DR. OHANNES GEUKJIAN, American University of Beirut, Lebanon
EMIL SANAMYAN, USC Institute of Armenian Studies
Join scholars Maria Armoudian, Stephan Astourian, Ayda Erbal, Ohannes Geukjian, and Emil Sanamyan for a discussion moderated by Marc Mamigonian on the coverage of the war on Artsakh in the international media from Russia, Turkey, Azerbaijan, the Middle East, and the West.
Questions? Email Prof. Khatchig Mouradian at km3253@columbia.edu
CO-SPONSORS
Armenian Center at Columbia University
National Association for Armenian Studies and Research (NAASR) / Calouste Gulbenkian Foundation Series on Contemporary Armenian Issues
