France to ban Turkish ultra-nationalist Grey Wolves group – Public Radio of Armenia

France to ban Turkish ultra-nationalist Grey Wolves group

France will ban Turkish ultra-nationalist Grey Wolves group, AFP quotes the Minister of Interior Gérald Darmanin as saying.

On Sunday the Armenian Genocide Memorial and the National Armenian Memorial Centre in Décines, France, were desecrated, with yellow spray paint inscription of the initials of Turkish President Recap Tayyip Erdogan and signed by the Turkish far-right militant group Grey Wolves.

