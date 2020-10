Another Azerbaijani strike drone shot down in the skies of Stepanakert – Public Radio of Armenia

Artsakh Defense Army’s air defense forces have destroyed another enemy strike drone in the skies of Stepanakert, Spokesperson for Armenia’s Defense Ministry Shushan Stepanyan informs.

A total of 239 Azerbaijani UAVs have been shot down since the start of the hostilities on September 27.

