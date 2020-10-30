No danger threatening Iranian northwestern borders: Cmdr

The general made the remarks while inspecting northwestern Iranian borders of Jolfa and Khodaafarin across which a conflict is ongoing between Armenia and Azerbaijan Republic over the disputed border area of Nagorno-Karabakh.

He said that Army forces have been deployed along the borders to fulfill their inherent duty which is protecting borderlines as Iranian redlines.

The Iranian Army cannot tolerate any threats to the peace and security of border residents, the general said.

A new round of Nagorno-Karabakh conflict began a month ago in which some mortar shells hit the Iranian border cities creating dangerous risks for Iranians living in border cities.

