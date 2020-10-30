Kremlin spokesman declines to speculate about peacekeeping mission in Nagorno-Karabakh

MOSCOW, October 30. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has been discussing a wide range of issues concerning the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict with the leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Friday.

When commenting on Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s statement in which he had supported the idea of deploying Russian peacekeepers to Nagorno-Karabakh, Peskov pointed out that “peacekeepers are always deployed to conflict zones only with the consent of both opposing parties.”

In response to a question whether Russia was ready to send peacekeepers to the region if Azerbaijan gave its consent, the Russian presidential spokesman said: “I would refrain from making speculations on the issue at the moment.” “The president discusses a wide range of issues related to resolving the conflict with his colleagues in Baku and Yerevan,” Peskov stressed, when asked if Putin had discussed Russia’s possible peacekeeping mission in Nagorno-Karabakh with the leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan.

