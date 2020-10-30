Azerbaijan using phosphorus munitions against civilians in Artsakh – Ombudsman – Public Radio of Armenia

Azerbaijan is using, as the current data confirms, phosphorus munitions over Nagorno Karabakh, setting fires to the forests in the vicinity of civilian communities, Armenia’s Human Rights Defender Arman Tatoyan informs.

The results of Human Rights Defender’s urgent investigation and fact-finding activities of Artsakh Ombudsman have not only confirmed the fact, but also revealed that during days and nights many civilians are hiding in these forests from Azerbaijani military attacks.

These munitions used against civilians by Azerbaijani military forces have clear effects of mass destruction for environment, and are therefore forbidden under international law.

These phosphorus munitions are weapons which use one of the common allotropes of the chemical element phosphorus. White phosphorus is used in smoke, illumination and incendiary munitions, and is commonly the burning element of tracer ammunition.

www.facebook.com/100017676420633/videos/742599926339215/

Ermenistan Kamu Radyosu