Albert Hovhannisyan’s father donates his car to the Army – Public Radio of Armenia

Artak Hovhannisyan, the father of the hero of the most famous photo of the ongoing Artsakh war has donated his personal car to the Army, official representative of the Ministry of Defense Artsrun Hovhannisyan informs.

“Our hero Albert Hovhannisyan’s father, Artak, continues to amaze us. This is his personal car, which he donates to the army. I bow to the father of the hero, an exceptional Armenian,” Artsrun Hovhannisyan said.

Artilleryman Albert Hovhannisyan, the hero of one of the most famous photos from the ongoing Karabakh war, died on October 8.

The photo, which was distributed on September 29 by the Armenian Ministry of Defense, has been published by media outlets around the world.

