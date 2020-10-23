Too early to talk about formula of political solution to Nagorno-Karabakh issue – Kremlin

MOSCOW, October 23. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin is doing everything possible to facilitate a political solution to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Channel One’s Great Game show.

When asked what the political and diplomatic solution could be, Peskov said: “I think that it would be a huge mistake to articulate any formulas.” The Russian presidential spokesman pointed to differences in the approaches of Moscow and Ankara to resolving the Nagorno-Karabakh issue. “Ankara does not make a secret of its unequivocal support for Azerbaijan and believes that the issue can be resolved by use of force,” he pointed out.

Peskov noted that “Russia and President Putin are confident that there is no military solution to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and it can only be resolved through political and diplomatic means.”

“The president emphasized that both Armenia and Azerbaijan are our special partners, we are bound together by decades if not centuries of common history and we appreciate these relations,” the Russian presidential spokesman said earlier at a meeting of the Valdai International Discussion Club on Thursday.

