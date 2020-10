Greek FM visits Armenian Genocide Memorial in Yerevan – Public Radio of Armenia

On a working visit to Armenia, Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias visited the Armenian Genocide Memorial and paid tribute to the memory of the innocent victims.

Later today the Mr. Dendias will have meetings with his Armenian counterpart Zohrab Mnatsakanyan.

The Greek Foreign Minister will also be hosted by Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and President Armen Sarkissian.

