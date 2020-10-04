Rod Liddle: Let’s talk Turkey

The Sunday Times, October 04 2020. (Excerpt)

“Memo to the Foreign Office. When Covid has finally disappeared, can we keep in place the quarantine for people travelling on holiday to Turkey? Just on principle? Keep the returning holiday-makers in an unpleasant hotel to be lectured all day by Greeks, Kurds, Israelis and Armenians about why Turkey is the last place you should visit. The country’s foul regime is now intervening, with its usual malevolence, in the worsening dispute in Nagorno-Karabakh. The region is almost exclusively Armenian, but Azerbaijan has hold of it. The UK should recognise the breakaway republic and support the Armenians — victims of a genocide the Turks still refuse to acknowledge.”

