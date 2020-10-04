NY Armenians Rally at UN in Support of Artsakh

NEW YORK – As heroic soldiers in the homeland battle on the frontlines to defend Artsakh, Armenians around the diaspora have mobilized to show their solidarity and support of this latest onslaught on the territory and its people. The Rally for Artsakh, that took place at the United Nations on Thursday, October 1, was a peaceful protest demonstration by the New York and New Jersey Armenian communities that condemned Azerbaijani and Turkish aggression.

An impressive number of 300 participants gathered in Dag Hammarskjöld Plaza, where the vibrant red, blue and orange tricolors stood out among the sea of people. The Armenian flags were draped around shoulders and waved high in the air as protestors chanted and held posters to appeal to the public. The energetic yet somber mood prevailed as the crowd voiced their demands and called for an end to Azerbaijani and Turkish aggression that began on September 27 and has since intensified.

Mourning the loss of soldier and civilian lives, the hymn Der Voghormia was sang in their memory, led by Bishop Daniel Findikyan, Primate of the Diocese of the Armenian Church of America (Eastern) and Bishop Anoushavan Tanielian, Prelate of the Eastern Prelacy of the Armenian Apostolic Church of America, who both addressed the audience in English and Armenian.

In his remarks, Bishop Findikyan called for the unification of Armenians while the “greatest imaginable catastrophe is unfolding and escalating in our homeland of Armenia and Artsakh.”

He cited the power of unity, setting aside all differences, and “supporting our soldiers, our people and our brothers and sisters in our homeland.”

“Although we are far away from Armenia, we show the world that we are one people and we will always defend our homeland and our sacred land of Artsakh,” said Bishop Findikyan. “I join you today in confidence, prayer and faith as God protects our people and our lands.”

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator