Russia urges to prevent the involvement of Syrian mercenaries in the Karabakh conflict – Public Radio of Armenia

Russia urges to prevent the involvement of Syrian mercenaries in the Karabakh conflict

The Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has issued a statement, commenting on reports on the presence of Syrian mercenaries in the Nagorno Karabakh conflict zone.

“According to incoming information, militants of illegal armed groups, in particular from Syria, Libya, are being transferred to the zone of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict in order to directly participate in hostilities,” the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

“We are deeply concerned about these processes, which lead not only to an even greater escalation of tension in the conflict zone, but also create long-term threats to the security of all countries in the region,” it added.

The Foreign Ministry called on the leaderships of the states concerned to take effective measures to prevent the involvement of foreign terrorists and mercenaries in the conflict and ensure their immediate withdrawal from the region.

