Alexis Ohanian: International community must stand together against dictatorships like Turkey and Azerbaijan – Public Radio of Armenia

View this post on Instagram Heed the words of democratically-elected @nikolpashinyan_official 🇦🇲 Our international community must stand together against dictatorships like #turkey #azerbaijan and their acts of war against Armenian civilians in #artsakh Ermenistan Kamu Radyosu Share this: Twitter

Facebook