Azerbaijan employs TOS, Smerch and other heavy systems – Public Radio of Armenia

Early in the morning of September 29, the Azerbaijani side resumed a large-scale offensive along nearly the entire defensive line of the Artsakh Defense Army, Spokesperson for the Armenian Ministry of Defense Shushan Stepanyan informs.

In particular, TOS-1A heavy flamethrower systems are employed in some directions during offensive operations.

“The use of TOS, Smerch and other large-caliber systems changes the philosophy and the scale of military operations, elevating them to the new level of escalation ladder,” the Spokesperson said.

Ս.թ. սեպտեմբերի 29-ի վաղ առավոտյան ադրբեջանական կողմը վերսկսել է լայնածավալ հարձակողականգործողությունները Արցախի պաշտպանության բանակի պաշտպանական գծի գրեթե ողջ երկայնքով: Մասնավորապես,հարձակողական գործողությունների ընթացքում առանձին ուղղություններով օգտագործում են ՏՕՍ-1Ա ծանրհրանետային համակարգեր:ՏՕՍ, Սմերչ և մեծ տրամաչափի այլ համակարգերի կիրառումը փոխում է ռազմական գործողություններիտրամաբանությունն ու ծավալը՝ այն բարձրացնելով նոր մակարդակի: Այս կապակցությամբ Պաշտպանությաննախարարությունը զգուշացնում է, որ հայկական զինված ուժերը ստիպված են օգտագործել ՝ մեծ մակերեսների վրակրակային խոցման և դրա արդյունքում կենդանի ուժի, ինչպես նաև շարժական և անշարժ գույքի ոչնչացման մեծազդեցություն ունեցող սպառազինության և ռազմական տեխնիկայի տեսակներ:Այս պահին պաշտպանության բանակի ստորաբաժանումները վստահորեն հետ են մղում թշնամու հարձակմանբոլոր փորձերը՝ պատճառելով տեխնիկայի և մարդկային ուժի ծանր կորուստներ:Рано утром 29 сентября азербайджанская сторона возобновила широкомасштабные наступательные действия почти по всему периметру линии обороны АО Арцаха. В частности, в ходе наступательных действий по отдельным направлениям используются тяжелые огнеметные системы ТОС-1А. Применение ТОС, Смерч и других крупнокалиберных систем меняет логику и объем военных действий, поднимая их на новый уровень. В связи с этим Министерство обороны предупреждает, что армянские вооруженные силы вынуждены использовать виды вооружения и военной техники, оказывающие большое влияние на огневое поражение на больших площадях и в результате – уничтожения живой силы, а также движимого и недвижимого имущества. На данный момент подразделения Армии обороны уверенно отражают все попытки нападения противника, причиняя тяжелые потери в технике и живой силе.In the early morning on September 29, the Azerbaijani side resumed large-scale offensive operations along almost the entire defensive line of the Artsakh Defense Army. In particular, TOS-1A heavy flamethrower systems are employed in some directions during offensive operations The use of TOS, Smerch and other large-caliber systems changes the philosophy and the scale of military operations, elevating them to the new level of escalation ladder. In this regard the Ministry of Defense warns that Armenian Armed Forces are compelled to use pieces of equipment and munitions designed to engage wide area targets. These assets are intended for large and indiscriminate destruction of manpower, and static and mobile property alike.It this point units of the Defense Army are confidently repelling all attempts of enemy attacks, causing heavy losses to equipment and manpower. Gepostet von Shushan Stepanyan am Dienstag, 29. September 2020

In this regard the Ministry of Defense warns that Armenian Armed Forces are compelled to use pieces of equipment and munitions designed to target wide areas.

These assets are intended for large and indiscriminate destruction of manpower, and static and mobile property alike.

At this point units of the Defense Army are confidently repelling all attempts of enemy attacks, causing heavy losses to equipment and manpower.

Ermenistan Kamu Radyosu