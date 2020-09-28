ARS Central Executive Board: ‘Artsakh Needs You’

The Armenian Relief Society (ARS) has and will always remain on the front lines of any crisis that attempts to threaten our nation-state. We have consistently relied and called upon our supporters since the start of 2020 to help us reach our compatriots around the globe during the pandemic and in the wake of the deadly blast in Lebanon. Today, we call upon you to help us support our compatriots in the homeland.

Early Sunday morning, the Azeri regime launched a full-scale military attack against the peaceful residents of the Republic of Artsakh interrupting their Sunday prayers, killing innocent people, injuring hundreds and targeting civilian-populated cities, schools and villages. While we vehemently condemn these attacks, we call upon you once again to help defend our nation-state and do what each of us can to help support our soldiers and our people.

It is part of the objectives of the ARS to “provide special appropriations for food, medicine, and clothing in the event of war, epidemics, and natural disasters.”

“To provide health, education and welfare programs that assist Armenian soldiers, the families of those who volunteer for the Armenian Cause…”

Join our efforts to fulfill our objectives and help support our brethren in Artsakh.

With the People, For the People.

Armenian Relief Society International Inc.

Armenian Weekly