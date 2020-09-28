Armenian Patriarchate of Jerusalem condemns Azerbaijani attack against Artsakh – Public Radio of Armenia

The Armenian Patriarchate of Jerusalem hereby condemns the Azerbaijan’s unbridled war against the Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) peaceful population and the soldiers on the boundary line, which, so far, has caused dozens of deaths of peaceful people and soldiers.

” Our condolences to the bereaved families for the loss of their loved one who died because of the unjustified war initiated by Azerbaijan and we pray God to rest their souls in peace in His eternal Kingdom. At the same time we also pray for the wounded soldiers and people for their speedy recovery,” the Patriarchate said in a statement.

“Herewith, we appeal to the Western Governments’ leaders to pressure Azerbaijan to stop its disturbing attacks so that the crumbling situation of the war-zone region will not be at danger,” it added.

