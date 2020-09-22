Armenian GMs Levon Aronian, Sergei Movsesian win Bundesliga title with Baden-Baden

Armenian GMs Levon Aronian and Sergei Movsesian have won the Bundesliga Championship Tournament as part of Baden-Baden team.

On Sunday OSG Baden-Baden earned their 14th Bundesliga title in 15 years by winning the round-robin championship tournament held in Karlsruhe, Germany from September 16-20.

Many players returned to over-the-board chess for the first time in months and seemed quite inspired as lots of great games were played, Chess.com said.

Aronian drew all his four matches, while Movsesian won all the three matches he played.

Panorama.AM