Masis Üşenmez is the Winner of #Paris2020 Prize of Collectif du Herisson

HYETERT- Masis Üşenmez, an Armenian photographer from Istanbul who now resides in France, is the winner of this year’s #Paris2020 Prize of Collectif du Herisson in the amateur category. The contest received a total of 122 amateur and 182 professional files from 35 countries this year.

The winners will be honored with an exhibition at the galleries of Collectif du Herisson in the heart of Paris le Marais, November 4-18.

Üşenmez has graduated from Yildiz Technical University with a BA in Economics in 2000, and then from Anadolu University in 2013 with a BA in photography. He’s the winner of honors and prizes in many categories in photography competitions worldwide.

For more information on this year’s Collectif du Herisson competition winners and more details see

http://www.collectifduherisson.fr

Key Photo: Kırkpınar Memories, Masis Üşenmez (France/Turkey)