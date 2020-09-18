“FOR YOU BEIRUT”

HYETERT – A new initiative for the benefit of our beloved Armenians in Beirut organized by Hamazkayin Western Region Office and several artists; the significant online concert aims to bring together Lebanese-Armenians, and especially Hamazkayin’s large and global family, using all the opportunities of modern Internet communication.

The online concert will take place on Saturday, September 19, at 7:00 pm (pacific time), broadcast at http://horizonarmtv.com/ and https://yerkirmedia.am/en/, as well as online at https: / /www.facebook.com/hamazkayinhartag/ Hamazkayin Hartag Youtube channel and Asbarez Facebook page.

Beloved Armenian singers, musicians and artists from all over the world are; Ara Malikian, Serouj Kradjian, Sibil, Andre, Ara Gevorgyan, Sebu Simonian, Jivan Gasparian, Jivan Gasparian Jr., Harout Pamboukjian, Rosy Armen, Eileen Khachadourian, Ermonia, Misha, Voice of Artsakh, Essai Altounian, Emma Petrosyan and Aramo, Emmy, Angela Amirian, The Beautified Project, Collegio Armenio Vincente Lopez Choir, Garo Paylan, Gagik Gasparyan, Arsinee Khanjian – Atom Egoyan, Hovik Keuchkerian, Vigen Stepanyan and Vahe Berberian.

The concert will be lovingly composed by Leo Moumdjian, a worthy Armenian director and broadcaster of the Diaspora, who has a rich life experience in this region.

This concert, sponsored by Hamazkayin and co-produced by Lebanese-Armenian directors Hagop Der Ghukasian and Hrayr Galemkerian, will be broadcast for the first time on “Armenian Spirit” (lyrics by Mushegh Ishkhan, music by Armenuhi Garabedian).

The main goal of the concert is not only to support the process of disaster recovery, but also to inspire a new moral momentum and optimism in our compatriots, who, in the face of physical and material loss, need to be inspired and re-inspired by this optimism. The instinct and behavior of rebuilding and rediscovering oneself after the destruction is an integral part of the fate of the Armenian nation.

For the Lebanese-Armenians, in order to stand on their own two feet once again, let us, Armenians of the world, donate our money to the following address: https://www.hamazkayin.com/donate or by calling the following phone number: 818-514-1069.

Source: HAMAZKAYIN IN THE WESTERN USA