Musician Ara Topouzian re-appointed to Michigan Council for Arts and Cultural Affairs by Governor Whitmer

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich.–Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer recently announced the re-appointment of award-winning musician Ara Topouzian to the Michigan Council for Arts and Cultural Affairs (MCACA).

The Michigan Council for Arts and Cultural Affairs, a 15-member council, serves to encourage, develop and facilitate an enriched environment of creative and cultural activity in Michigan. The Council envisions a Michigan where every citizen celebrates the state’s cultural treasures, and arts and cultural experiences are accessible to all its citizens.

“I am thrilled to hear that Ara has been reappointed to the Michigan Council of Arts and Cultural Affairs by Governor Whitmer,” said state Rep. Mari Manoogian (D-Birmingham). “His advocacy for the arts in Michigan is second to none; his reappointment to this Council is well earned. Ara’s storied career has made him a shining star of our state and of the Fortieth State House District, and his work in promoting our shared Armenian heritage through music showcases the depth and breadth of Michigan’s diversity. His reappointment by the Governor is good news to us all, and I look forward to following his work on the Council going forward.”

“These are challenging times for all of us, especially in the arts world,” said Topouzian. “We have a creative state with some phenomenal artists and musicians and as a council member, we have accomplished much over the years. I look forward to continuing the great work of MCACA and honored to be reappointed to the council.”

Topouzian is the Executive Director of Michigan Venture Capital Association and previously served as President and CEO of the Troy Chamber of Commerce as well as the economic development director for the City of Novi. He is an active member in the arts community and is involved in various associations and boards. In 2012 he received a Kresge Artist Fellow and has produced several musical recordings including an award-winning film documentary on about Armenian music in Detroit. Topouzian holds a bachelor’s degree in communication from Wayne State University.

Topouzian is reappointed for a term that commenced on September 4, 2020 and expires on September 1, 2023.

