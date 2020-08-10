Kim Kardashian Encourages Fans to Watch Netflix’s New Movie ‘The Promise’

BY KRISHNAPRIYA AGARWAL

The Coronavirus pandemic has brought the world down to its knees, and for months now people all over the globe have been locked in their houses with no socializing to do. At such times, Netflix seems like a sweet escape – and a months of binge-watching and zooming through your “To Watch” list, a good recommendation from a celebrity might be exactly what the doctor ordered

Seemingly sensing this need, Kim Kardashian has recently started recommending various TV series and films to her fans on Twitter. her latest post along this line is Netflix’s newly acquired movie, The Promise.

Although it was first released way back in the now-seemingly-distant year 2016, the movie was only added to the Netflix library on August 8, 2020.

Set in the time period of the First World War (1915-1923) in the Ottoman Turkish Empire, The Promise is a historic story of love, loyalty, and survival. The movie tells the tale of a twisted love triangle between an American medical student, a Paris-based American photojournalist, and an American-born Artist raised in France. The film’s all-star cast includes Oscar Issac, Christian Bale, Charlotte Le Bon.

Isaac, who rose to fame when he starred as Poe Dameron in the highly anticipated film Star Wars: The Force Awakens, gave an interview on the film with The Independent back in 2017. About reading one of the iconic scenes, he said:

“I was incredibly moved every time I would go back to it. I had questions about certain other aspects of the movie, but every time I would read that scene, it would never not affect me. That was one of the big reasons I wanted to do the movie – to try to understand how a moment like that could happen, and to figure out how I would get myself to have an at least somewhat honest reaction to it.”

The Promise is an excellent film to watch if you’re a movie buff who loves to see unique, original stories played out. It came to life when the well-known American humanitarian, Kirk Kerkorian, finally formed a production company to get it done. He filmed his vision with the help of the producer Eric Esrailian.

Unfortunately Kerkorian couldn’t even see the film shoot, as he died before it started, but he did manage to create a powerful story with a strong message.

The Promise is now streaming on Netflix.

