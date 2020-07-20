LA Mayor: Azerbaijan must end its threats to strike Armenia’s nuclear power plant – Public Radio of Armenia

LA Mayor: Azerbaijan must end its threats to strike Armenia’s nuclear power plant

Azerbaijan must end its provocative and dangerous threats to strike Armenia’s civilian nuclear power plant, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said in a Twitter post.

“We stand with the Armenian community against violence. Azerbaijan must end its provocative and dangerous threats to strike Armenia’s civilian nuclear power plant, and must admit international monitors,” the LA Mayor said.

“Dialogue and diplomacy are the only paths to peace and safety for the region,” he added.

Amid escalation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Defense hinted it could bomb Armenia’s nuclear power plant.

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said the statement should be unequivocally considered a crime against humanity

