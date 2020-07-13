In Memory of Dr. John H. Chaglassian

It is with great sorrow that the family of Dr. John H. Chaglassian of Belmont has announced that he passed away after a short illness on June 20, 2020 at the age of 77. John was born on March 25, 1943 in Beirut, Lebanon to the late Dr. Hrant and Mrs. Anahid Chaglassian (née Chahine) and was brother to Marlene Baghdassarian, who predeceased him. He attended the American University of Beirut Medical School from 1965 to 1969 before completing his Clinical Residency at Massachusetts General Hospital in 1974 through Harvard Medical School. John was a prominent Orthopaedic Surgeon at Mount Auburn Hospital in Cambridge, MA for 45 years and also served as an instructor at Harvard Medical School and a Clinical Associate at Mass General Hospital.

John is survived by his devoted wife Hasmig Chaglassian (née Baghdadian), his beloved children Ann Chaglassian of Massachusetts, Alain Chaglassian and his fiancé Sandra Afeyan of Massachusetts, and Edward Chaglassian, his wife Lerna Chaglassian and his treasured grandson Luke John Chaglassian of Maryland. He is also survived by his cherished nephews Alex and Haig Baghdassarian and their families, many cousins he adored and close friends.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and current public safety measures, private funeral services were held at St. Stephen’s Armenian Church in Watertown; interment followed at Mt. Auburn Cemetery in Cambridge. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his memory to Children of Armenia Fund (COAF). Friends and relatives can extend their sympathies through the Giragosian Funeral Home’s online guestbook.

