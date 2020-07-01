JUST IN: Georg Ratzinger Has Passed Away at Age 96

Benedict XVI Recently Left Vatican for a Few Days to Visit Sick Brother in Regensburg

DEBORAH CASTELLANO LUBOV

Monsignor Georg Ratzinger has passed away…

The news circulated on German media and was published by Vatican News in Italian, today, July 1, 2020.

Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI had left the Vatican on June 18 to visit his sick brother, Monsignor Georg Ratzinger in Bavaria, the Director of the Holy See Press Office, Matteo Bruni, had confirmed to ZENIT English that day.

“I can confirm that this morning the Pope Emeritus went to Germany to visit his sick brother. The Pope Emeritus is now in the city of Regensburg, where he will spend the necessary time,” Bruni had told Zenit.

“Together with Benedict were his secretary, Archbishop Georg Gaenswein, a doctor, a nurse, one of the memores domini and the Deputy Commander of the Gendarmerie Corps of the Vatican City State.

During ZENIT’s trip to Bavaria to trace in the footsteps of Joseph Ratzinger’s early life, its Senior Vatican Correspondent, spoke to Monsignor Georg Ratzinger in his home in Regensburg. One can read her account here: https://zenit.org/articles/birthday-feature-a-walk-through-the-life-of-benedict-xvi/

Benedict returned to the Vatican, after his short stay in Bavaria, last Monday, June 22, 2020.

