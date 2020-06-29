Newly elected mayor of Strasbourg is great-granddaughter of female MP of First Republic of Armenia

Jeanne Barseghian, the newly elected mayor of Strasbourg, France, the great-granddaughter of military and political figure Sarkis Barseghian and Berjouhi Bardizbanian-Barseghian, one of the female MPs of the First Republic of Armenia.

Her great-grandfather, Sarkis Barseghian, had received his education at the University of Geneva, then left for Baku, where he organized the distribution of information newspapers among Armenian workers. Sarkis Barseghian was arrested along with hundreds of other Armenian intellectuals and martyred in 1915, becoming one of the first victims of the Armenian Genocide.

His wife, public figure, pedagogue and writer Berjouhi Bardizbanian, also had studied in Geneva. In 1909, she married Sarkis Barseghian, and after her husband’s murder, she moved to Bulgaria and then to Tbilisi, Georgia. After the proclamation of the First Republic of Armenia, she moved to Yerevan with his only son, Armen, and was elected a member of parliament in July 1919. After the fall of the republic, however, she emigrated from Armenia, lived in Sofia, Bulgaria, for some time, and then settled in Paris. Berjouhi Bardizbanian-Barseghian died in 1940 in Paris.

As reported earlier, French-Armenian politician and environmentalist Jeanne Barseghian has been elected mayor of Strasbourg, France, receiving 42.5% of the votes.

