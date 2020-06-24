Preventing genocide is imperative, Armenian FM says – Public Radio of Armenia

Preventing genocide is imperative, Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan says on the 120th birth anniversary of Raphael Lemkin, the man who coined the term “genocide.”

“Raphael Lemkin dedicated his life to elaborating the legal term of genocide in order to “confront the right to kill behind the thick curtain of sovereignty”. Preventing #genocide is imperative. Early warning and early action are essential,” the Foreign Minister said in a Twitter post.

