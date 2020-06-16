Armenia reports 425 new coronavirus cases, bringing total to 17,489

The number of the confirmed coronavirus cases in Armenia increased by 425 as of Tuesday morning, bringing country total to 17,489.

Eight more deaths were reported in the past 24 hours, raising the officially registered fatalities to 293.

Two more coronavirus patients died in the past day from causes unrelated to the infection. A total of 96 cases of the kind have been reported to date.

The daily number of the recoveries has increased by 295 to 6,571, with 10, 529 active cases still being under treatment, The National Center for Disease Control and Prevention reports.

In total, 85,556 test have been completed.

Tert