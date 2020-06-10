Armenia’s coronavirus epidemic stabilizing, PM says

YEREVAN, June 10. /TASS/. The new infection statistic in Armenia has stabilized in the last few days which demonstrates that the government took well-timed measures, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan told an online briefing Wednesday.

“The number of infections in the past few days shows certain stability. Of course, we so far cannot say that the situation in the country has fully stabilized, but there is such a trend. I would like to underline that as a result of the measures taken by the government, commandant’s office and the health ministry the number of infected is becoming bearable for the healthcare system. In other words, the system currently can treat all patients,” he noted.

TASS