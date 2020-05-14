Hayk Demoyan: Source materials about Armenian Genocide turned to ashes in a matter of hours

Former director of the Armenian Genocide Museum-Institute of the National Academy of Sciences of Armenia Hayk Demoyan posted the following on his Facebook page:

“MOST HORRIBLE LOSS OF THE YEAR

I am simply petrified after finding out that the major electronic databases of Armenian books and presses (compiled from the National Library throughout many years), including materials devoted to the Armenian Genocide that serve as a source of information, turned to ashes in a matter of hours.

I made my modest contribution to add to those databases with rare materials of the Armenian Genocide Museum-Institute and the digitized samples of materials from my personal collection, in an attempt to contribute to the truly titanic efforts of my good friend Tigran Zargaryan and the National Library…

I simply don’t want to believe that Armenia is going to be deprived of having the exclusive opportunity to explore those sources of information, especially the sources of information related to Armenian presses and the Armenian Genocide…

I am simply speechless…”

