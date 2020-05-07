Heghnar Watenpaugh wins Gold in 2020 Independent Publisher Book Awards

University of California, Davis, Art History Professor Heghnar Zeitlian Watenpaugh is awarded the Gold Prize (tie w/ Inazo Nitobe) in World History category for her book The Missing Pages: The Modern Life of a Medieval Manuscript, from Genocide to Justice (Stanford U. Press). The book was also the Winner of the 2019 Der Mugrdechian Armenian Studies Book Award, sponsored by the Society for Armenian Studies (SAS).

“GOLD (tie): Bushido: The Samurai Code of Japan, by Inazo Nitobe with notes by Alexander Bennett (Tuttle Publishing)

The Missing Pages: The Modern Life of a Medieval Manuscript, from Genocide to Justice, by Heghnar Zeitlian Watenpaugh (Stanford University Press)

SILVER: Blind Bombing: How Microwave Radar Brought the Allies to D-Day and Victory in World War II, by Norman Fine (Potomac Books)

BRONZE: A Response to Enslavement: Playing Their Way to Virtue, by Peter A. Roberts”(University of the West Indies Press)

Independent Publisher awards books since 1996 and defines independent as follows “independently owned and operated; operated by a foundation or university; long-time independents that became incorporated but operate autonomously and publish fewer than 50 titles a year.”

The entire list of the 2020 awards can be found here