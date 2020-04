Four Armenia players participated at online draughts tournament

The International Draughts Federation (IDF) periodically organizes international training tournaments of Russian draughts, the National Olympic Committee reported.

The regular tournament held online brought together 67 players from 10 countries.

Four Armenians took part in the competition with Nshan Alaverdyan registering the best result among them. The Armenia share 8-11 places in the tournament table, the source said.

Panorama.AM