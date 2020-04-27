Armenian president’s wife undergoes heart surgery

Armenian President Armen Sarkissian’s wife Nouneh Sarkissian has undergone heart surgery, she wrote on her Instagram.

“A couple of months ago I had a heart surgery at the Heart Surgery Unit at Astghik Medical Centre in Yerevan.

The surgery and recovery went perfectly well due to Mr. Mher Sasuni, the head of heart surgery unit, Dr. Karine Sargsyan, the head of cardiology, Dr. Eva Krasnikova, the anaesthesiologist and all the dedicated doctors and the most professional nurses. I’m hugely grateful to the team, for fixing my heart and for giving me the chance to restart my life. I’d like to say thank you to all those who sent me flowers, books, letters, cards and good wishes during and after the operation-it was a great help,” she noted.

