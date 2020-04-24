EPP urges Turkey to recognize the Armenian Genocide – Public Radio of Armenia

The European People’s Party has urged Turkey to come to terms with its past, thus paving the way for a genuine reconciliation between the Turkish and Armenian peoples.

“As we commemorate the Armenian genocide of 1915, and we stand by the Armenian people with our thoughts and prayers,” EPP said in a statement on the 105th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide.

“EPP pays tribute to the memory of the innocent Armenian victims, numbering one-and-a-half million, who perished in the Ottoman Empire.

We urge Turkey to come to terms with its past and thus to pave the way for a genuine reconciliation between the Turkish and Armenian peoples,” the statement reads.

The EPP stressed that the timely prevention and effective punishment of genocides and crimes against humanity should be among the main priorities of the international community.

The European People’s Party adopted a resolution on “The Armenian Genocide and European Values” on genocide centennial.

