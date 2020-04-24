Armenia has gone through more difficult challenges than fight against coronavirus – Swedish MP | ARMENPRESS Armenian News Agency

YEREVAN, APRIL 24, ARMENPRESS. Member of the Swedish Riksdag (parliament), Chairman of Armenia-Sweden friendship group Arin Karapet thinks that each Armenian has the mission to demand justice, he said in an interview with ARMENPRESS.

First he addressed the citizens of Armenia and Diaspora Armenians in Armenian, saying that they had planned to arrive in Armenia on April 24 to pay tribute to the memory of the innocent victims of the Armenian Genocide.

‘’Right now Armenia, like Sweden and the other parts of the world are struggling against coronavirus. This is the reason why this year we cannot visit Yerevan to pay tribute to the memory of the Armenian Genocide victims. But let me remind that Armenia has gone through more difficult challenges than the fight against coronavirus. We survived the 1st genocide of the 20th century. 1.5 million Armenians were brutally massacred in an organized crime of genocide by the Turkish government during the Ottoman Empire.

But let me remind all of you that we have also survived the Soviet Union, let me remind that we survived the earthquake of 1988, let me remind that we have survived poverty following our independence. But let me to remind also that Armenians, the citizens of Armenia together with the Diaspora, carried out great changes in Armenia during the velvet revolution of 2018’’, he said.

Arin Karapet noted that he was one of the many to be in Yerevan during those days and participated in the popular revolution. He expressed conviction that we will win also the fight against coronavirus. ‘’I hope we will meet in Armenia next year or maybe earlier. Together we will win this battle. We will do the same by demanding justice from the Turkish government by recognizing the Armenian Genocide’’, the Swedish MP said.

The Swedish parliament recognized the Armenian Genocide in 2010 and urged the Government to do the same, but the latter has not officially recognized the genocide yet.

Reporting by Ann Grigoryan; Editing and Translating by Tigran Sirekanyan

