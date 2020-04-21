Russia’s Lavrov reveals plan to reach ‘step-by-step’ deal over Karabakh

The negotiable document proposing a final deal over Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) implies a step-by-step settlement of the protracted conflict in the Transcaucasus, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has said, commenting on the UN Security Council resolutions repeatedly speculated by Azerbaijan’s government.

Addressing an online roundtable forum organized by the Alexander Gorchakov Public Diplomacy Fund, Russia’s top diplomat noted that the four documents, adopted during the armed hostilities in the conflict zone (back in 1993), necessitate, first of all, an end to military actions to make negotiations possible. “The did reaffirmed Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity. But the same resolutions also voiced a call to end the military actions and switch over to negotiations. Negotiations were conducted repeatedly afterwards. Arrangements for negotiations were reached in 2001 in Key West; also there were arrangements in most different formats (with and without the participation of Nagorno-Karabakh representatives). The format involving Baku and Yerevan, the three co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group and the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office is now accomplished,” he said, praising the effort as an important step towards the realization of the Council’s call for a negotiated arrangement.

According to Eadaily.com, Labvorv also made references to the 2007 arrangements reached in Madrid, Spain, as the Kazan principles (2011) and all the other draft document adopted in Moscow last April (by the foreign ministers of Armenia, Azerbaijan and Russia and the co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group).

“Those documents implied a step-by-step settlement approach, including the solution to the most actual problems in the first phase, liberation of several regions (by Armenian troops) surrounding Nagorno-Karabakh and lifting the transport, economic blockades, and other communication bans. Therefore, I am convinced that when we arrive at the decision to sign those documents, that will be a major step towards the realization of the UN Security Council resolutions. For now we need to reach arrangements, and this is practically what we wish as co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group,” the Russian foreign minister added.

Tert