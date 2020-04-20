Virtual Armenian Lessons Begin for Young Adults in Providence

PROVIDENCE, RI—Weekly Armenian lessons have started for young adults hoping to improve their Armenian reading, writing and conversational skills. The first lesson, which is being conducted in the Western Armenian dialect, was held on April 7.

Led by Mourad Armenian School chairman Hagop Khatchadourian, the original group of 13, composed primarily of Armenian school graduates, has taken on the responsibility and important task of keeping their Armenian language skills strong. Once word of the first week’s success spread in the community, the second class on April 14 saw the enrollment of four additional participants.

Right now, lessons are being conducted over Zoom, but the group is hopeful in transitioning to in-person gatherings once social distancing guidelines are relaxed.

Students are reading daily articles from various Armenian newspapers to strengthen their reading and vocabulary skills, review grammar and improve their conversational skills. The young adults want to encourage other communities to begin similar classes, because they believe that learning and strengthening Armenian language skills is of the utmost importance to this generation in order to preserve it going forward.

Garo Tashian

Armenian Weekly