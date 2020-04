USAID to provide $600,000 to help Armenia fight COVID-19 – Public Radio of Armenia

The U.S. Government, through USAID, has committed an additional $600,000 to Armenia to support the country’s response to COVID-19. These funds will build on the $1.1 million in support announced last week that will help:

-prepare laboratory systems

-activate case-finding and event-based surveillance

-support technical experts for response and preparedness

-bolster risk communication

Ermenistan Kamu Radyosu