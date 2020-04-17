Coronavirus patient in Armenia gives birth | ARMENPRESS Armenian News Agency

YEREVAN, APRIL 17, ARMENPRESS. A woman infected with coronavirus has given birth to a healthy baby in Armenia, Healthcare Minister Arsen Torosyan said on social media.

The baby will be tested for the coronavirus today, he said. Torosyan said the mother and her child are feeling well.

Moreover, the woman was tested again for the coronavirus after giving birth, and the result was negative.

Anyhow, the mother and her baby will be under medical supervision for two weeks.

Reporting and writing by Norayr Shoghikyan

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan

Armen Press